Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood PICS flood internet after couple reveals daughter Raha’s face

Actress Alia Bhatt tied the nuptial knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor back in 2022 following their courtship period. The duo was rejoicing in their marital bliss when their bundle of joy Raha stepped into their lives on November 6, 2022. Ever since she was born, protective parents Alia and Ranbir chose not to reveal Raha’s face to the world.

However, the duo has now chosen the special occasion of Christmas to bring Raha in front of the paparazzi and her pictures have been all over the internet since then. Remarkably, after Raha’s pictures went viral, now Ranbir and Alia’s childhood photographs have also taken the internet by storm inviting fan reactions.

Alia-Ranbir’s childhood pictures emerge after they reveal daughter Raha’s face to the world

Fans were in for a major shock this Christmas when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt introduced their adorable munchkin Raha to the paparazzi. Ever since, Raha's pictures have been circulating on the internet, driving fans crazy over this precious little 'doll'. Interestingly, following the viral images of Raha, the lovebirds' childhood photos have also made a splash on the internet.

In one of the photos, baby Alia Bhatt can be seen sitting inside her cradle and flaunting her dimples while her mother Soni Razdan stands behind her. The picture is totally priceless and comes straight out of a treasured memory box. Have a look right here.

Another childhood photo of Alia Bhatt and one of Ranbir surfaced online, and let us tell you, the Brahmastra stars look absolutely adorable in it. Take a look at the picture of this dynamic duo here.

Who does Raha look like more, Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor? Here’s what fans said

Soon after baby the lovebirds’ childhood photographs splashed across social media platforms, fans had a heap of intriguing reactions to it and they were left guessing whether Raha resembles Alia more, or Ranbir Kapoor. Interestingly, while many did agree that she is the most perfect blend of the duo, many others called her ‘Mini Kareena Kapoor’. In addition to that, going gaga over her enchanting blue eyes, many noted that she is the most perfect Kapoor.

“She is mini kareena Kapoor” “None she looks more like a mix of Raj kapoor karishma and kareena” “Kapoor genes are all over her. Those blue eyes” “She won the genetic lottery as they say” “She has Alia's colour and Ranbir's face.” “She looks more like kareena” “She took best from whole family” “She is so cute and looks like Aloo” “Aloo with baby aloo” read some fan reactions on Ranbir and Alia’s throwback photos.

Work fronts of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia is currently rejoicing in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Up next, she has a heap of projects awaiting her. Jee Le Zaraa, Jigra and Baiju Bawra are some of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming ventures.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has set the theaters ablaze with his latest performance as Ranvijay in Animal, which had a theatrical release on December 1. Apart from Kapoor, the movie also starred Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol, among others, and its plot is centered around the marred relationship that exists between a father and a son.

