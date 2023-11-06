Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turns 1; Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan shower love on 'precious doll'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor joyfully welcomed their first child in November of the previous year. Having graced them with a year of parenthood and filled their lives with delightful moments, their daughter, Raha Kapoor, celebrates her first birthday today. On this special occasion, grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan showered affection on the little one, extending heartfelt wishes to Raha as she turns one.

Neetu Kapoor wishes her granddaughter Raha Kapoor on first birthday

On November 6th, as Raha Kapoor, the daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt turned one, an outpouring of heartfelt wishes came from her family. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a special wish that read, “...and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st Birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back…” Accompanying the message were heart balloon stickers, adding a touch of love.

Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, originally penned the message on her own handle, and it was re-shared by her mother.

Soni Razdan showers affection on her ‘darling’ Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, also shared her heartwarming wishes for granddaughter Raha Kapoor. On her Instagram, she penned a sweet message, saying, “Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can’t believe it’s already been a whole year! Happy Birthday darling Raha. Happy Birthday to You (pink heart emojis).”

Previously, in a Zoom interaction with fans, Ranbir Kapoor had shared plans for Raha's first birthday. The devoted father, currently enjoying exclusive time with his daughter while his wife Alia is engrossed in the filming of her upcoming project, Jigra, revealed their intention to host a cozy celebration at home. The plan included a small party with just close family members and cousins to make the day extra special for Raha.

Ranbir also enthusiastically shared numerous details about Raha, his pride and joy, whom he loves showcasing to everyone. He playfully revealed that he holds the title of being her favorite, and mentioned that she has already begun uttering her first words.

