Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha’s bauble features on Christmas tree; 6 cutesy customized things of star kid

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's cherished daughter, Raha Kapoor, undoubtedly holds a special place in their hearts. Born on November 6 last year, the little one has been showered with love and attention from her family, who go the extra mile to create personalized treasures for her on significant occasions.

This tiny star kid has been the proud recipient of numerous tailor-made delights during various festivities, including Diwali, her first birthday celebration, and more. Most recently, Raha's aunt Shaheen Bhatt offered a sneak peek into the Christmas tree adorned with a specially crafted bauble for the little one.

Let's take a look at the family's prep for the current festive season and six personalized items created for the adorable Raha.

Shaheen Bhatt drops a glimpse of Christmas prep with special ornaments for Raha Kapoor

On the evening of Thursday, December 14, Shaheen Bhatt treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her festive home ambiance. Through her Instagram Stories, she shared a video showcasing the artful arrangement of her Christmas tree. The tree was decorated with various enchanting ornaments, including baubles, pine cones, miniature castles, flowers, and reindeer, culminating in a grand golden star atop.

A particularly noteworthy detail was a golden-colored bauble personalized with the pristine white inscription of her niece Raha Kapoor's name. Shaheen accompanied the video with the melodic charm of Auni's song Twinkling Lights.

Alia Bhatt added to the festive fervor by sharing a charming snapshot of Shaheen seated on a sofa against a backdrop adorned with a beautifully illuminated wreath. In the caption, Alia affectionately expressed, "My Christmas Cheer @shaheenb. Also my muse when I'm randomly feeling photographical."

Raha Kapoor’s personalized items from past occasions:



1. Raha’s customized little chair

On the occasion of her 35th birthday, celebrated on November 28, Shaheen Bhatt shared a heartwarming collection of pictures capturing precious moments with her loved ones. Among these, a particularly touching image showcased a petite pink sofa chair with the delicate engraving of her niece Raha's name on the top.



2. Raha's chunni for Diwali

In her Diwali post, Alia Bhatt offered glimpses from both Kareena Kapoor Khan's festive bash and their intimate home celebration. Adding a personal touch, she shared a snapshot featuring a dainty pink-colored dupatta with a pearl border embroidered with the name of her daughter, Raha.



3. Special cookies for Raha's first birthday party

On November 6, 2023, Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor hosted a delightful birthday bash for Raha at their Mumbai residence. The celebration was graced by the presence of their close-knit circle of family and friends. The decoration included personalized touches featuring Raha's name inscribed on balloons as well as on cookies crafted in the shape of the number 1.



4. Baubles with Raha's name for first Christmas

The year 2023 isn't the only time for Raha's personalized baubles to grace the family Christmas tree. Last year, marking the kid's first Christmas, the family adorned the tree with similar enchanting decorations. Each red bauble bore the names of all family members, creating a heartwarming and festive atmosphere that has seemingly become a cherished tradition.



5. Raha's lioness bed set

The lion family holds a profound significance for Alia and Ranbir, being a symbol that transcends various milestones in their journey. From being a prominent feature in the actress' pregnancy announcement to marking the joyous birth of their daughter, the lion motif carries a special place in their hearts. Raha was gifted a personalized bed set adorned with the imagery of the lion family, accompanied by the names of the little one and her parents.



6. Raha's customized football jersey

Alia made the announcement of her daughter's name through a picture capturing the joyous moment of herself and Ranbir cradling their child. A customized jersey from the football club Barcelona hung in the backdrop, proudly displaying Raha's name.

