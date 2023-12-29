Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's lipstick secret to Sunny Deol's teddy bear obsession: 7 revelations by Bollywood celebs in 2023

The year 2023 is coming to a close, and as usual, the Bollywood industry has been filled with various revelations. From personal confessions to relationship rumors, debatable film discussions, weddings, breakups, and more, the tinsel town remains abuzz with activity throughout the year. This year was no exception, with numerous celebrity revelations becoming hot topics among fans. As we prepare to welcome 2024 in just a few weeks, let's reflect on some of these revelations from Bollywood celebrities.

A quick look at the top 7 revelations by Bollywood celebs in 2023:

1. Alia Bhatt’s ‘wipe that off’ lipstick comment

In a video shared by Vogue India, Alia Bhatt offered some makeup tips to her fans. When discussing her preferred technique for applying lipstick, Alia mentioned that she likes to achieve a 'faded' look by wiping off a bit of the lipstick right after applying it on her lips. She revealed that her husband Ranbir doesn't like it when she applies a thick coat of lipstick. She had said, “Because one thing, My husband… when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well… He would be like ‘Wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural color of my lips.” This comment had widely caught the netizens' attention.

2. Sunny Deol’s teddy bear obsession

In a humorous revelation, it was shared that Sunny Deol has a love for teddy bears. During an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 featuring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Karan Deol jokingly teased his dad about his extensive collection of teddy bears. Karan narrated an amusing incident where a visitor mistook the teddy bear collection for someone else's, only to discover it belonged to Sunny Deol, known for his intense action roles.

3. Ranveer Singh on his first meeting with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh appeared on Season 8 of the talk show Koffee With Karan alongside his wife Deepika Padukone. When discussing his first meeting with Deepika, Ranveer mentioned that there was a script reading for the movie at Mr. Bhansali's residence in Versova. Before Deepika arrived, he was scheduled to meet him. As he sat at the table, the door was to his left. Mr. Bhansali has substantial doors, and his residence is situated by the seaside. He added, “So, these heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea. There, Deepika enters wearing this white chikankari, hair blowing due to the sea wind just like some sadgi ki moorat. I was like Oh My God.”

4. Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor being a doting father to Raha

In a conversation with Vogue India, Alia Bhatt mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor has consistently been sensitive, loyal, and supportive. However, she noted that he has become even more sensitive since embracing fatherhood. She also mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor is such a hands-on father that it can be challenging for her to hold Raha for even a moment. When discussing Ranbir's special moments with Raha, Alia Bhatt shared that he enjoys sitting with her by the window, where the breeze flows in. Describing their routine, she stated that Ranbir ensures Raha spends quality time observing the large green plant, and he sees her as an "earthly sprite."

5. Kiara Advani on why she and Sidharth Malhotra keep their personal life private

In a recent conversation with Femina, Kiara Advani discussed the rationale behind her and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, opting to keep their personal life private. Elaborating on this, she stated that before tying the knot, it was crucial because they wanted to safeguard their relationship. She had then explained that both of them have worked hard to establish themselves as actors independently in the industry. She said, “We've put a lot of effort into our careers, and we don't want our personal lives to overshadow our professional accomplishments.”

6. Katrina reveals Vicky Kaushal sings her to sleep

During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif was prompted to share Vicky Kaushal's most charming habit, and with a gleam in her eyes, she responded that witnessing the delight he experiences while dancing is incredibly beautiful, and his passion for singing, coupled with his skill, is noteworthy. Many times, when she struggles to sleep, she frequently requests him to sing a song.

7. Priyanka on feud with people of Bollywood

On the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Priyanka Chopra discussed why she chose to work in the US, mentioning that it occurred when she was contemplating a departure from Bollywood. She had said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

