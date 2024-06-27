Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's little munchkin Raha Kapoor looks adorable in blue frock as she visits nana Mahesh Bhatt’s home; WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little bundle of joy, Raha Kapoor, is out and about on the morning of June 27. The adorable munchkin is all set to spend the day with her nana, Mahesh Bhatt, at his house. We all agree that even the slightest glimpse of Raha brightens our day; her cuteness is simply irresistible.

Raha Kapoor visits Nana Mahesh Bhatt's home with nanny

Raha Kapoor arrived at her nana Mahesh Bhatt's house with her nanny, dressed in a blue floral frock. Alia and Ranbir's little one looked super cute in her tiny shoes, and her adorable double-trouble hairdo has us gushing non-stop.

Seen in her nanny's arms, Raha paused before entering Nanu's house to check something. Can you guess what caught her attention? Isn't she just incredibly adorable?

Check out the video here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visit under construction house with Raha Kapoor

On June 26, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted stepping out with Raha Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor to their soon-to-be new home. Ranbir looked stylish in a white hoodie, black shorts, black sneakers, and cool shades.

Meanwhile, Alia and her daughter opted for matching nude outfits: Alia in a tank top paired with comfortable pants, and Raha in an adorable nude t-shirt paired with black shoes.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt's latest appearance was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, among others. The film received positive responses from both fans and critics. She is now gearing up for Vasan Bala's Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina, scheduled to release on October 11, 2024.

Additionally, Alia is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated Love and War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently occupied with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Yash, and others. He also has the much-awaited sequel, Animal Park, in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt visit soon-to-be new home with daughter Raha, Neetu Kapoor; fans gush over munchkin’s cuteness