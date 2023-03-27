Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s PDA on the streets of London will kick away your Monday blues; Check UNSEEN pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest and most-loved couples in Bollywood. These two are on cloud 9 ever since they welcomed their first child recently. The couple has been juggling between their parenting duties and their professional commitments like a pro and are also managing to spend quality time with each other. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress celebrated her 30th birthday in London with her hubby, mother, and sister. We saw some cute snaps from her celebration and today she shared another dump from her London trip and we bet the pictures are going to fill your heart with love.

Alia Bhatt shares pictures from London trip

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a couple of her pictures from her London trip. In the first picture, we can see both Ranbir and Alia walking with their arms locked on each other's backs as they face their back towards the camera and walk on the streets of London. The couple is twinning in Black in the picture. The Brahmastra actor can be seen in all-black attire, a black cap and black sneakers. Whereas, Alia is wearing a black puffer jacket over black pants and a white tee. In the next [ic we can see the actress looking cute in a white hoodie as she smiles for the picture. The third one is of her sipping a cup of coffee as she walks beside the lake. Then there is a blurry pic of Ranbir who appears to be cycling followed by a pic of Alia hugging Shaheen.

Check out the pics:

Alia Bhatt’s work

Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir. The pictures and videos from the sets have been going viral and creating excitement amongst the fans. This film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azami, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa which will also star Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.