Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date confusion prompts fans to begin online petition; Read their demand

Social media is buzzing with updates about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding updates. The wedding preps have begun in full swing. From their houses being decorated to their designer outfits arriving at their homes, fans have been left excited. However, the couple and their families have remained tight-lipped about the exact date of their wedding. The duo's wedding date confusion has prompted Ralia fans to start an online petition. Fans took to change.org and urged the soon-to-be-married couple to reveal the date and details of their wedding.

The petition read, "While they both have publicly expressed their love for each other several times, they have been maintaining secrecy about the wedding. It has made us so disappointed."

It further mentioned, "We wish to respect their privacy. But for the sake of the love of their fans, I would request them to reveal the details of wedding festivities, outfits of each day to the paparazzi so that it reaches their millions of fans. It will give us so much joy, hope and happiness! We only hope and wish the best for the two of them. We will send love and blessings to the beautiful couple!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had earlier learned that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities will begin on April 13 with a Mehendi function, which will be followed by Haldi/Sangeet on April 14 and Baraat on April 15. They will be tying the knot between 2 AM to 4 AM. The lovebirds will be getting married at Vastu, the Barfi actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Date, venue, expected guest list and more details about couple’s D-Day

