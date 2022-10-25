Alia Bhatt-Ranbir to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: 5 Couples who celebrated first Diwali post marriage

Bollywood stars celebrated Diwali with the utmost enthusiasm and zeal this year after a break of two years owing to the pandemic. Manish Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, Anand Pandit, Ekta Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Amritpal Singh and many others hosted Diwali bashes which were attended by numerous Bollywood stars. This Diwali was a little extra special for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and other celebrity couples who celebrated Diwali for the first time after tying the knot. Without further ado, let’s take a look at how these couples celebrated the festival of lights for the first time after getting hitched. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor weren’t seen at any of the major Diwali bashes in the city, they opted for a low-key celebration at home with their family members. Yesterday, as fans waited eagerly for parents-to-be Alia and Ranbir to share pictures from their Diwali celebration, the actress shared a post wherein she mentioned that she is ‘spending Diwali in bed’ this year. She shared a throwback picture from last year’s Diwali and another recent picture that showed her laying in bed next to her cat Edward. In her caption, she wrote, “Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed.” However, she did dress up in a gorgeous pink suit later in the day as she celebrated Diwali with Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan shared some pictures from last evening, check them out below.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot in December last year, celebrated their first Diwali together at their home. Last night, Vicky Kaushal shared a beautiful picture on Instagram that showed him and Katrina performing Lakshmi Pooja on the occasion of Diwali. After that, Katrina also posted a few dreamy pictures with Vicky from their Diwali celebration as a married couple. While Katrina opted for an embellished mustard yellow saree, Vicky looked dashing in an ivory sherwani.

Apart from this, Vicky and Katrina also attended many Diwali bashes together. They were spotted arriving at Amritpal Singh’s Diwali bash in gorgeous black outfits. Meanwhile, a few days ago, Katrina and Vicky were also seen making a grand entrance at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. Katrina opted for a turquoise saree, while Vicky chose to wear a classic black sherwani. The duo was also spotted at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in November last year, just a few days after Diwali. This year’s Diwali was their first as a married couple, and the two shared a lovely post on Instagram, giving a glimpse of their Diwali celebration. The couple looked regal as they posed with their pet dog for a picture. Patralekhaa looked simply gorgeous in a pink saree with frills, and kept her makeup and accessories minimal. Meanwhile, Rajkummar opted for an embellished ivory kurta with white pajamas. Check out the picture below.

Apart from this, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa also attended Kriti Sanon and Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bashes this year. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar posted some stunning pictures from their Diwali celebrations. A few days ago, Shibani shared some stunning snaps as she dressed up for a Diwali party in a traditional outfit by ace designer Anamika Khanna. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar shared a set of mushy pictures with Shibani and wrote, “No celebration is complete without you @shibanidandekarakhtar #diwali #aboutlastnight.” Apart from these pictures, Farhan and Shibani also posted another gorgeous picture in traditional outfits last night and wished their fans on Instagram. The picture shows Shibani dressed in a multi-colored kurta set, while Farhan chose a black-and-white ethnic outfit for Diwali celebrations. Check out the pictures below.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal were spotted attending Manish Malhotra and Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali parties. Aditya Seal also posted a reel on his Instagram account and it gave a glimpse of their Diwali celebration with family. “Our first diwali together,” wrote Aditya, while sharing the reel. It shows Anushka creating colourful rangoli on the doorstep, while Aditya can be seen lighting the house with diyas.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in black as he reunites with Kirron Kher at a Diwali party; PIC