Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh ace airport style as they leave for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions

Karan Johar's eagerly awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, is set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023. This romantic comedy marks Johar's directorial comeback after a gap of seven years. The film's trailer and songs have been well-received since their digital release. In a bid to create greater buzz, the makers have planned extensive promotions across five cities in India.

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the airport, presumably en route to Baroda for promotional activities related to the film. Needless to say, they aced the in-flight travel style to the T. Here’s a closer look.

Ranveer Singh's Airport Style

Ranveer Singh arrived in his vibrant orange car, much to the delight of the onlookers. He opted for a casual monochrome mood that featured a white T-shirt paired with a sleeveless black jacket vest, black pants, and trendy sneakers. A silver chain, sunnies and a cap completed his signature swag. Ranveer waved at his fans and posed for the paps before heading into the terminal, all while chewing some gum.

Alia Bhatt's Chic Airport Look

Alia Bhatt greeted the paparazzi with her bright, dimpled smile as she stepped out of her car at the airport. She made a case for the slouchy comfort travel style. Dressed in an oversized white shirt, baggy blue jeans, and comfortable sneakers, she exuded effortless charm. With her hair tied up in a neat ponytail and a black tote bag in hand, Alia thanked the paparazzi and waved before making her way to the terminal building.

Plot and Concept of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The trailer of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" introduces us to the contrasting lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee. Rocky, hailing from a wealthy Punjabi family, represents the vibrant and flamboyant side of life. On the other hand, Rani comes from a Bengali household that values knowledge and intelligence above all else, portraying a more sophisticated and intellectual lifestyle.

Despite their families' disapproval, Rocky and Rani find themselves deep in love. Determined to win over their families, the couple comes up with an unconventional plan. They decide to switch places and live with each other's families, hoping to impress and bridge the gap between their contrasting backgrounds.

Karan Johar's Fun Behind-the-Scenes Video

On Sunday, Karan Johar shared bloopers from the shoot of the song "What Jhumka" on Instagram. The light-hearted video showcased the camaraderie between Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Karan during the filming process. The song, sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, features Ranveer and Alia and incorporates a few lines from the iconic track "Jhoomka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein."

Fans can look forward to the film's theatrical debut on July 28, as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt gear up for promotional activities across multiple cities in India.

