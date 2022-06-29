Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh aka Rocky Aur Rani exude swag in shades as Karan Johar drops PIC from London

Karan Johar shared a striking photo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on his Instagram space. The filmmaker is currently in London, where he is holidaying with his mother Hiroo Yash Johar, and two children Roohi and Yash. He has also been meeting with a lot of other celebs from B’Town, who happen to be in the same city. KJo, being the social media star that he is, has been treating his fans and followers to little sneak-peeks of his fun time. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Karan took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actors Alia and Ranveer.

Taking to the ‘Stories’ feature on Instagram, Karan shared a striking click of his Rocky Aur Rani, i.e., Ranveer and Alia. In the photo, Alia can be seen wearing a black outfit. She wore her hair down with a side parting and accessorized the look with a pair of chic shades and golden hoop earrings. Seated beside her was Ranveer Singh, who looked handsome in his striped shirt, and blue swater with green and red stripes. He too adorned a pair of striking sunglasses. The Gully Boy actors posed for the photo as Karan clicked them. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “I found Rocky and Rani!”

Karan Johar bumps into Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in London:

A couple of days back, Alia announced her pregnancy and KJo expressed his excitement over the same. Taking to the comments section of Alia’s announcement post, Karan wrote, “Heart is bursting!! (red heart emojis)”

Meanwhile, while Karan is holidaying with his family, Alia is busy shooting for her first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. It’s slated to release theatrically on 10th February, 2023.

