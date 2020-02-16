Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh dance their heart out as they bag the Filmfare award for Gully Boy; Watch Video

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh celebrate as Gully Boy wins 13 Filmfare awards.

Gully Boy does it again! The and starrer became the talk of the town when it made its way into Oscar nominations. The film was out of the race after the 7th round but having reached that stage is what counts. Last night, Gully Boy won 13 awards at the Filmfare and once again, it is celebration time for Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar and the entire team of Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor Award while Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actress trophy. Zoya Akhtar was awarded as the Best Director and the list goes on.

It is celebration time for the team and recently Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle sharing a video from last night where the leading actors are seen rapping to Gully Boy's track Apna Time Aaega after bagging 13 awards. Ranveer and Alia are dancing their heart out while Siddhant Chaturvedi joins them. One of the pictures shows the trio pose with their black lady in their hand. "A humble bunch! *drops mic walks away* #gullyboy", Alia Bhatt captioned her post.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy hit the screens on last Valentine's Day . The film brings the voice of the slums into light as Ranveer Singh plays Murad, a young boy living in the slums of Dharavi, who aims to become a rapper. Alia Bhatt plays his girlfriend Safeena. The meek girl turns violent and protective every time another girl tries to inch closer to Murad. Alia's character is much like the unacknowledged alter ego of every woman. On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi is seen as MC Sher, the kind of a friend that everyone wishes for, the only who guides Murad in his rapping journey.

