Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh to dance to Vaibhavi Merchant’s tune for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Austria?

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been announced, fans have been jumping with joy to see this Jodi yet again on the silver screen. With this film, Karan Johar will be stepping into the shoes of a director after almost 7 years. We had been getting to see BTS pictures and videos that the stars kept sharing on their social media. Well, now the famous choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who has given us some amazing hook steps from her many songs is all set to make Alia and Ranveer dance to her tunes.

Yes! You heard that right. Reportedly, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are heading to Austria to shoot a song for their film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. And if the sources close to the film are believed, then Vaibhavi will be accompanying the team as she will be choreographing a song. Vaibhavi has worked a lot with Ranveer but with Alia, she will be collaborating for the second time after Student Of The Year. Incidentally, she also choreographed Ranveer in his first film Band Baaja Baaraat and later in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, too. A source told ETimes, "Vaibhavi has choreographed two more songs for the film."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It also marks the reunion of Jaya and Dharmendra as co-stars after a gap of 48 years. The film also features Shabana Azmi in a prominent role. The shooting began in July 2021 and the film is slated to release in February 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday to have a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani