Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh pose with a fan in these UNSEEN PICS from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets

An unseen picture from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has surfaced on the internet. If you didn’t know, Gully Boy duo Ranveer and Alia would be sharing screen space for the second time in Karan Johar’s next. After a hiatus of five years, KJo is back with his next directorial venture. The film went on floors last year, and they have been shooting on and off. And now, Rocky aka Ranveer, and Rani aka Alia’s pictures with a fan on the sets have been going viral. Have you seen them yet?

In the photos, Alia can be seen decked up in her desi ‘Rani’ avatar. The 29-year-old is seen donning a multicoloured saree in hues of pink, green, and blue, which she has styled with an embellished blouse. Her hair is left open with a middle-parting, while the actress is also seen wearing makeup. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh can be spotted in a white vest, which he layered with a denim jacket with orange star prints on it. The actor also wore green-colored trousers with similar orange stars. He sported a beard and long hair. Both the actors adorned warm smiles as they posed with the fan.

Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh pose with a friend on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani:

Meanwhile, Alia has been constantly in the headlines recently as she is gearing up to marry beau Ranbir Kapoor next week. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the couple's wedding festivities will be taking place between the 13th to 17th of April in Ranbir’s RK House in Chembur.

On the work front, apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia has Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in his kitty.

