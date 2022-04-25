Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi & Karan Johar jet off for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot; PICS
Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most anticipated movies. The film will star Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The cast and crew have been shooting in several locations across various cities. It is a romantic drama film produced by Johar's Dharma Production and Viacom18 Studios. A few hours back, Alia, Ranveer, KJo, and Shabana were snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
In the photos, one can see, the newlywed actress Alia aced her airport fashion as she donned a baggy shirt and black shorts while the Dil Dhadakne Do actor wore a colourful outfit. Karan, on the other hand, sported a black and white paisley print tracksuit and Shabana wore a blue shirt paired with blue denim jeans. The cast also posed for the shutterbugs as they were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport.
Check out the photos:
Recently, Johar also announced the release date of his next directorial. Unveiling the release date, Karan shared a happy selfie with his lead pair on his Instagram and wrote a poem that read, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!"
