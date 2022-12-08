Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh shower red hearts on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first music album Sukoon
Popular film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first music album 'Sukoon' was released on Wednesday. Soon after this development, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh dropped their heartfelt reactions.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of the most talented and streamlined directors of the Indian film industry, announced his first-ever music album 'Sukoon' which was released on Wednesday. The music album consists of nine songs that are beautifully sung by legendary singers namely Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada, and Madhubanti Bagchi. The songs are now available on all the music streaming platforms.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all hearts to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his new music album
Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the Padmaavat director’s production house–Bhansali Productions, wrote, “Find peace, quiet and love in the tunes of #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s first-ever original music album Sukoon!” Soon after this development, several fans of the director took to the comments section and showered their love and appreciation for the album.
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who worked with Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi, took to Instagram and wrote, “So Beautiful” with a red heart emoji.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who worked with Bhansali in films namely Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, also showered a bunch of red hearts on the development.
More About Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, an Indian filmmaker, director, screenwriter, and music composer by profession is best known for his work in Hindi cinema. He is the recipient of several awards, including four National Film Awards, and a BAFTA nomination. In 2015, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri award for his splendid contribution to the film industry.
He directed popular films like Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat to name a few. All these films were declared blockbusters at the box office.
