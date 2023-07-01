Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh sizzle in fresh stills from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s look test

Ever since the trailer of the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been released, fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the film to release. Be it Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s sizzling chemistry or the grandeur of Karan Johar’s sets, everything seems to be just magnificent. Recently, the first song from the film, Tum Kya Mile was released, and fans have been going gaga over it. To build the excitement levels a little more, KJo released some images from the look test yesterday, and today yet again he has released some fresh images from another look test.

Karan Johar releases fresh images from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s look test

In the pictures that Karan Johar has shared on his Instagram, we can see a couple of pictures of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in their Rocky and Rani avatar. In the first picture, Alia looks stunning wearing a parrot green colored chiffon saree which she paired with a beautiful peach and white colored blouse. Ranveer holds her from behind wearing a white colored vest and has layered it with a neon green colored shirt. Both the actors cannot stop looking at each other and their chemistry seems to be sizzling. In the next image the actors, dressed in the same attire are staring right into the camera. Sharing these pictures, KJO wrote, “Some more look test images of Rocky aur Rani….. right before we began shooting the prem kahaani…but what exactly is the kahaani??? Trailer dropping in a few days! Watch this space.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

As mentioned before, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of 7 years. His previous directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil hit the theatres in 2016 and ended up as an average grosser. Ranveer Singh is appearing in the role of Rocky in the film, which stars Alia Bhatt as Rani. As per the reports, the romantic drama revolves around the larger-than-life love story of Rocky and Rani, who come from Punjabi and Bengali cultures, respectively.

