Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer to release on THIS date

Good news for Bollywood fans, the much-anticipated film of the year, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is all set to unveil its trailer in a few days. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is returning to the director's chair with this project, took to his social media platforms to make the exciting announcement, setting the stage for the trailer's release. One of the most anticipated films of 2023, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in important roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to release on 4th July

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. With Karan Johar at the helm, audiences are eager to witness his unique storytelling and directorial prowess once again. The film promises to be a heartfelt romantic drama that will captivate viewers with its engaging narrative and memorable characters. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Karan Johar uploaded the teaser video of the movie and wrote, "Trailer out on 4th July" Dharma Productions also uploaded the post with the caption, "4th OF JULY The date when you get a closer look into Rocky & Rani’s prem kahaani as the TRAILER rolls out - we’re so excited for you to finally see it! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - in cinemas on 28th July."

Take a look at the official announcement here:

Reaction of fans

Reacting to the post, eager fans expressed their excitement. One user wrote, "Can't wait, finally!" Another wrote, "Oh my god, exciteedd."

Karan Johar, known for his ability to create larger-than-life cinematic experiences, has a keen eye for casting and storytelling. His return as a director has heightened expectations, and fans are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the film's trailer to catch a glimpse of the magic he has created.

