Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's chemistry in new posters of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is ELECTRIFYING

Filmmaker Karan Johar is returning to director's chair after seven long years. His film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2023. The film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Today, Karan is celebrating his birthday. He also has another reason to celebrate since he completed 25 years as a filmmaker. On the special occasion today, he unveiled first-look posters of his film and they have already taken over social media by storm.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh steal hearts with their crackling chemistry in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's posters

Karan first shared solo posters of Ranveer and Alia as Rocky and Rani respectively. Later, he went on to share their combined posters. The ace director dropped four brand new posters of Alia and Ranveer. The duo has teamed up again after Gully Boy. The audience loved watching them as a quirky couple. This time, they will be seen romancing in Karan Johar style. The colourful posters flaunt their electrifying chemistry. The duo perfectly complements each other. Going by the poster, it seems like Rocky and Rani's love story will be all things dramatic and romantic.

Karan shared the posters on Instagram and wrote, "It's Rocky & Rani's world & you're about to live in it! BUT stay tuned, because you’re about to meet their parivaar too! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023." Have a look:

A while ago, Karan also revealed Rocky and Rani's families. He shared the posters of both families and they promise entertainment. Karan wrote, "Meet the Randhawas & the Chatterjees - the two families of this 'kahaani'! The power of family will decide the fate of love. Come, be a part of it all & more with #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

