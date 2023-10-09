Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets huge response at BIFF 2023; fans are thrilled

Karan Johar made his directorial comeback earlier this year with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film was not only hailed by critics but also emerged as a commercial success at the box office. Apart from the chemistry between Rocky and Rani, Alia’s georgette sarees too grabbed a great deal of attention. KJo with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brought back an exemplary filmy masala with flavors of romance, family drama, and super hit tracks. The film following its success has added another feather to its cap after being premiered at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival, 2023.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiered at Busan International Film Festival, 2023

Bollywood is one such industry that is celebrated globally. Now, recently, Karan Johar’s last directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani proved it yet again. The film was recently premiered at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival 2023. The update about the same was shared on the official page of Dharma Productions as the post was captioned, “The prem for their kahaani takes over the #BusanInternationalFilmFestival2023 - with hoots, claps & cheers echoing throughout the open theatre!It was a full house for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.”

In a series of photographs shared, the post features jam-packed theaters enjoying the Ranveer and Alia starrer.

Fans couldn't stop reacting

Elated by the achievement, fans couldn’t be happier as they reacted to the post. A fan wrote, “Yaayyy”, another fan commented, “Wow great achievement, congratulations to the entire team of Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”.

A third fan commented, “I can never get over this movie”

Several other fans dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comments section to express their happiness.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was amongst the most exciting projects of the year. While Karan Johar made his directorial comeback after an almost 7-year hiatus, the film lived up to the hype. Apart from leads, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film had a stellar supporting cast comprising Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Anjali Anand, and Jaya Bachchan. Not just the storyline of the film won over the audience, but it was a delight to watch several veterans sharing screen space together.

