Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s romance to family moments: 5 HIGHLIGHTS of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser

The highly anticipated teaser of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, released today. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after 7 years, and Ranveer and Alia’s on-screen collaboration after Gully Boy. The film also stars veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. The grand teaser was finally unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan today, and it promises a wholesome entertainer.

5 best moments from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser

The teaser had just the right amount of romance, drama, and emotions. While there were no dialogues in the teaser, it was set to the melodious tune of 'Tum Kya Mile,' which captures the essence of Rocky and Rani's love story. Here’s looking at the 5 best moments from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser!

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s romance in the snow

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shot for a part of this film in Kashmir and the teaser gives a glimpse of the picturesque location. Alia and Ranveer look simply stunning as they dance amid snow-clad mountains, and the beautiful location, as well as the lead pair’s chemistry has taken our breath away!

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s electrifying chemistry

So far, we only got to see Ranveer and Alia’s sizzling chemistry in the posters of the film, but the teaser further shares glimpses of their off-the-charts chemistry. We couldn’t take our eyes off Ranveer and Alia, especially in this frame!

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer’s emotional family moments

Toward the end of the teaser, we get to see Ranveer and Alia share some emotional moments with their families. Dharmendra and Ranveer Singh share a rather emotional and vulnerable moment, while Alia Bhatt is seen hugging Shabana Azmi, and has tears in her eyes.

Durga Puja celebration

We see many glimpses of Durga Puja celebration in the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Toward the end of the teaser, we see Alia and Ranveer’s energetic dance, and while it is only a quick glimpse, we can’t wait to see more!

Alia and Ranveer’s versatility

Clearly, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has a lot more to offer than just Rocky and Rani’s romance! In this frame, we see Ranveer and Alia’s characters engaged in a disagreement, and Ranveer looks furious. Coupled with drama, romance, and right emotions, the film will surely create magic.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July, 2023.

