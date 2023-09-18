Alia Bhatt and Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani inspired by THIS real-life Bollywood couple?

Karan Johar made his directorial comeback after seven long years with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film was released earlier this year in July and managed to win over the audiences. The grandeur and aesthetics, the full Bollywood film feels were experienced after such a long time. Several cine-lovers found the titular characters, Rocky and Rani quite relatable and the chemistry between both the leads was well appreciated. In a recent interview, Karan Johar revealed that the film may have several real-life examples and subconsciously may have inspired the lead characters of the film.

Karan Johar reveals Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna 'sub-consciously inspired the storyline of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In a recent chat with Mid-day, Karan Johar revealed that the storyline for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani may have sub-consciously been inspired by Bollywood’s power couple, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. He said, “Maybe subconsciously (I got inspired). They have a tremendous friendship in their marriage. I've had dinners with them, meals with them, hung out with them. And there's a terrific kind of comfort in their camaraderie. He finds her hilarious, she finds him hilarious, for different reasons. So I felt it wasn't impossible for people who come from two different demographics of society, two stratas, to actually find love. It's like we put ourselves in boxes. Like when we're finding a relationship, we put ourselves in places where we're comfortable. But tomorrow, you can fall in love with someone anywhere.”

About Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of veteran actors, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. The love between Akshay Kumar and Twinkle blossomed on the sets of International Khiladi. The action film was directed by Umesh Mehra. The couple tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The couple is now blessed with a son and a daughter, Aarav and Nitara. Being a protective father, Akshay keeps his children away from the limelight.

Karan Johar’s friendship with Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

Karan and Twinkle went to the same boarding school. The ace filmmaker wrote the character of Tina (named after Twinkle’s nickname) in his 1998 directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai keeping her in mind, however, she denied the offer. The role was eventually done by Rani Mukerji. Nonetheless, Karan and Twinkle continue to share a warm friendship.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, has collaborated with Karan Johar on various films such as Brothers, released in 2015, a sports drama directed by Karan Malhotra. Then in 2019, Akshay Kumar was seen in Anurag Singh's Kesari. The same year, he was seen in Raj Mehta's 2019 romantic comedy, Good Newwz.

A couple of years after, in 2021, he was seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama, Sooryavanshi, and the recent being, Selfiee, a dramedy directed by Raj Mehta.

