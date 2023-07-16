Alia Bhatt re-evaluates priorities after a decade in the film industry; says ‘I have a family now’

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular faces in the Bollywood industry. The actress has left an indelible mark on the film industry with her exceptional film choices and dedication. Having risen to prominence since her debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, Alia's career has been a resounding success. In a recent chapter of her life, the Brahmastra actress embarked on a new and exciting journey-motherhood, with the birth of her daughter, Raha Kapoor. While juggling the demands of her thriving career, the talented star now embraces the joys and challenges of being a mother.

Alia Bhatt on shifting priorities in life

In an interview with Femina, Alia Bhatt opened up on learnings from her career, and how her priorities have changed after crossing a decade in the industry. The Brahmastra actress shared that it's not just that her career has progressed, but her life has changed too. Talking about shifting priorities, Alia said, "As I cross a decade in cinema, my life over the decade has also changed a lot. I think there was a time when I was willing to make sacrifices of all kinds – of sleep and time with my family – and just continuously work and shoot. Now I have a family. I have a daughter. I have a husband."

Alia Bhatt also shared that in the last 10 years, she was focused too much on her career. As a result, she didn't get to spend enough time with her family and friends, and now, she wants to do that. However, she will never give up acting. "I also feel like all these 10 years, this time I did not spend with my parents, with my sister, with my friends – I want to be able to do that. And, of course, never give up working, but try and bring about some balance. So, yes, that is the decision that I’ve consciously taken and it includes being present," added the actress.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming film

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of the romantic comedy movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair and features a stellar cast. While Ranveer Singh will be seen as Rocky, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and other prominent faces will be seen in the movie. Ranveer and Alia's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres on July 28.

