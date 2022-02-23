Alia Bhatt REACTS to Arjun teasing her over Ranbir Kapoor's visit to Taj Mahal without her

A few days ago, actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, along with others attended filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s wedding in Agra. The duo also went to see the Taj Mahal together for the first time. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a picture of Alia's boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, with the Taj Mahal in the distance and wrote, ‘When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me...’ As soon as Arjun shared the picture, actress Rakul Preet Singh reacted, "Haha finally you both saw the Taj." In response, Arjun said, "@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia’, followed by laughing emojis. Arjun’s comment left the fans in splits.

Now, in a recent interview with ANI, on being asked about Ranbir's Taj Mahal picture and if the couple is planning to visit there anytime soon, Alia blushed and said, "Hahhaha... Arjun is a cartoon. Ranbir is back now...Currently, there are no plans of visiting the Taj Mahal...but ya I really like that picture. It's a sweet one”.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for years now. Over the last few months, reports related to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding date have been doing the rounds on the internet. Pinkvilla recently received a small update, As per our sources, a wedding date announcement may soon be on the cards as the Kapoors were expecting speedy construction of their family home Krishna Raj so that Alia and Ranbir's 'Graha Pravesh' could happen in the new home. A source close to the Kapoors said, "The entire property will take six years to complete. However, the first 5 apartments are in process. The tower's first and second floor apartments are almost ready and believed to be of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor's respectively," the source revealed. Adding that rest of the apartments will be rented out.

