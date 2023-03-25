Alia Bhatt REACTS as Jr NTR thanks her for sending beautiful outfits for his kids Abhay and Bhargav

Alia Bhatt is not only a talented actress, but also an entrepreneur, and she started a conscious clothing line for children in 2021. The actress often shares about her entrepreneurial journey on social media, and just recently, she surprised her RRR co-star Jr NTR’s sons Nandamuri Abhay Ram and Nandamuri Bhargav Ram by sending some lovely outfits for them. Jr NTR took to his Instagram story to share that the bags of outfits sent by her put a smile on Abhay and Bhargav’s faces. In response to this, Alia Bhatt called him the ‘sweetest’!

Alia Bhatt reacts to Jr NTS’s Instagram story

Jr NTR took to his Instagram account to share a picture of two white-coloured fabric bags, which contained clothes from Alia’s brand. Jr NTR tagged Alia Bhatt and thanked her for sending these, and mentioned that his sons loved them. “Thank you @aliaabhatt, @edamamma always puts a smile on Abhay and Bhargav's faces... Hope to see a bag with my name soon...” Re-sharing Jr NTR’s Instagram story, Alia called him the ‘sweetest’ and wrote that she would make a whole bunch of special outfits just for him. “Yay!! Haha I will make whole bunch of special Ed wear only for you. You're the sweetest thank you!!!” Check out her Instagram story below!

RRR completes 1 year

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR clocked one year of its release, and Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to celebrate the special moment. Re-sharing a post shared by the official handle of RRR, Alia Bhatt wrote, “#1yearofRRR.”

RRR has garnered love from all over the world. The song Naatu Naatu from the film won the Best Original Song Award at the 95th Oscars, making it the first song from an Asian film to win in this category!

