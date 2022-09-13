Alia Bhatt reacts as Mumbai Police uses Brahmastra reference to raise awareness of road safety
Mumbai Police’s latest post on road safety has a Brahmastra reference. Check out how Alia Bhatt reacted.
The social media handle of Mumbai Police comes up with the most creative ways of raising awareness and sending out important messages in the form of memes. Mumbai Police has a strong social media game, and they are always up-to-date with the latest trends. Now that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra has been trending, Mumbai Police didn’t leave this opportunity to spread social awareness by using a Brahmastra reference. They shared a creative meme about road safety using some witty references from Brahmastra, and it has left Alia Bhatt in splits!
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share the latest post by Mumbai Police about road safety. The post reads, “Even if you have Vanar Astra, don't jump the signal. Even if you have Nandi Astra, don't use the strength on accelerator.” That’s not all! Mumbai Police also had a witty caption for the post which read, “’Junoon’ & ‘Raftar’ can put your ‘Universe’ at risk. Driving safe is the biggest ‘Astra’ forever.” In the movie, Mouni Roy plays the role of Junoon, while Shah Rukh Khan is shown as the keeper of Vanar Astra. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna’s character Anish Shetty is bestowed with Nandi Astra.
Sharing the meme, Alia Bhatt reacted with a laughing emoji and wrote, “Epic.” Take a look at her story below.
Needless to say, netizens were mighty impressed with the creative meme. While one social media user commented, “ultimate creativity level,” another one wrote, “FANTASTIC!!”
Meanwhile, yesterday, as Brahmastra minted Rs 225 crore worldwide, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share her excitement. She wrote, “A weekend full of light and our hearts full of love. SO grateful for our audience."
Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra released on September 9 in theatres in five languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
