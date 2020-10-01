  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt reacts to Hathras case: They could not silence her, she now speaks in a billion voices

Alia Bhatt took to social media to react to the Hathras case after the victim passed away. The actress joined other Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and others and shared her stance on the horrific incident that has shocked the nation.
17234 reads Mumbai
Alia BhattAlia Bhatt reacts to Hathras case: They could not silence her, she now speaks in a billion voices
  • 7
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A horrific incident that shocked the nation took place in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The incident left everyone in the nation enraged and Bollywood actors too broke their silence on the same. Now, Alia Bhatt also joined other actors like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more in expressing her stance on the horrific incident with a 20-year old young girl from Hathras. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a strong statement in a note on her story and condemned the incident. 

Taking to the Instagram story, Alia wrote, "They cut her tongue but they could not silence her. She now speaks in a billion voices. #Hathras." The actress often expresses her views on various issues on social media and once again, she joined fellow colleagues from Bollywood in voicing her opinion on the incident that has shook the nation. Kangana Ranaut also expressed her anger on the incident on her Twitter handle. 

Several other actors from Bollywood like Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon have been reacting to the case and demanding justice for the victim. 

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Hathras case: 

The incident reportedly took place on September 14 when the young girl was with her mother working in the fields. Reportedly, the girl was moved to Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi for medical treatment. However, she could not survive and passed away on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by her brother to Times of India. Protests also erupted outside the hospital post the demise of the victim. The incident has evoked strong reactions from Bollywood, Politicians, sportspersons and more. 

Also Read|Hathras Case: Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha and Bollywood celebs REACT as 20 year old victim passes away

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

Latest Videos
Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Krystle D'Souza, and many others spotted out and about in the city today
Sabko mauka milega….Neha Kakkar gets off her car, keeping the shutterbugs busy as she steps out
Disha Patani SHIMMERS richly in an embellished silver saree. Tiger complements her in a subtle blue separates
Doting father! Abhishek Bachchan CUTELY dances on Aaradhya’s 7th birthday for her friends
Disha Patani has a day out and is seen donning a sports jersey. Watch to find more celebs from the tinsel town
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Love you Alia. Very good message.

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Also make a strong statement against your dad Mahesh Butt to stop being a pervy old man and touching young girls inappropriately. Also ask your alcoholic step sis an uncle to stop importing porn starlets like Sunny Leone and making sleazy movies.

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Alia has become more intelligent now. Always love her.

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

bollywood is so hypocritical. When their own people are raped, myrdered, bullied and harassed they keep quiet. But if something is happening outside their society they all turn critics.

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

How come they did not say the same thing for sushant?

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Your dad had a lot of victims too. PV post this.

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Just like how Sushant wanted to scream And tell the whole world about gutterworld but he was choked! Alia get a life! Preach at home your dad can use some

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement