Alia Bhatt reacts to Hathras case: They could not silence her, she now speaks in a billion voices

Alia Bhatt took to social media to react to the Hathras case after the victim passed away.

A horrific incident that shocked the nation took place in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The incident left everyone in the nation enraged and Bollywood actors too broke their silence on the same. Now, also joined other actors like , Kareena Kapoor Khan and more in expressing her stance on the horrific incident with a 20-year old young girl from Hathras. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a strong statement in a note on her story and condemned the incident.

Taking to the Instagram story, Alia wrote, "They cut her tongue but they could not silence her. She now speaks in a billion voices. #Hathras." The actress often expresses her views on various issues on social media and once again, she joined fellow colleagues from Bollywood in voicing her opinion on the incident that has shook the nation. also expressed her anger on the incident on her Twitter handle.

Several other actors from Bollywood like , , Kriti Sanon have been reacting to the case and demanding justice for the victim.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Hathras case:

The incident reportedly took place on September 14 when the young girl was with her mother working in the fields. Reportedly, the girl was moved to Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi for medical treatment. However, she could not survive and passed away on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by her brother to Times of India. Protests also erupted outside the hospital post the demise of the victim. The incident has evoked strong reactions from Bollywood, Politicians, sportspersons and more.

