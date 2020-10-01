Alia Bhatt reacts to Hathras case: They could not silence her, she now speaks in a billion voices
A horrific incident that shocked the nation took place in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The incident left everyone in the nation enraged and Bollywood actors too broke their silence on the same. Now, Alia Bhatt also joined other actors like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more in expressing her stance on the horrific incident with a 20-year old young girl from Hathras. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a strong statement in a note on her story and condemned the incident.
Taking to the Instagram story, Alia wrote, "They cut her tongue but they could not silence her. She now speaks in a billion voices. #Hathras." The actress often expresses her views on various issues on social media and once again, she joined fellow colleagues from Bollywood in voicing her opinion on the incident that has shook the nation. Kangana Ranaut also expressed her anger on the incident on her Twitter handle.
Several other actors from Bollywood like Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon have been reacting to the case and demanding justice for the victim.
Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Hathras case:
The incident reportedly took place on September 14 when the young girl was with her mother working in the fields. Reportedly, the girl was moved to Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi for medical treatment. However, she could not survive and passed away on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by her brother to Times of India. Protests also erupted outside the hospital post the demise of the victim. The incident has evoked strong reactions from Bollywood, Politicians, sportspersons and more.
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
Love you Alia. Very good message.
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
Also make a strong statement against your dad Mahesh Butt to stop being a pervy old man and touching young girls inappropriately. Also ask your alcoholic step sis an uncle to stop importing porn starlets like Sunny Leone and making sleazy movies.
Anonymous 10 minutes ago
Alia has become more intelligent now. Always love her.
Anonymous 10 minutes ago
bollywood is so hypocritical. When their own people are raped, myrdered, bullied and harassed they keep quiet. But if something is happening outside their society they all turn critics.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
How come they did not say the same thing for sushant?
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
Your dad had a lot of victims too. PV post this.
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
Just like how Sushant wanted to scream And tell the whole world about gutterworld but he was choked! Alia get a life! Preach at home your dad can use some