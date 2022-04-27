Alia Bhatt REACTS as mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor brings retro back in new PIC

Alia Bhatt has reacted to mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor’s post. Neetu Kapoor is extremely active on social media. The yesteryear actress keeps her fans engaged and entertained in the virtual world with pictures and videos. She has always made it a point to treat her followers to glimpses of her life and share life updates with them with grace and candour. Fans also love her warm personality and keep coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram yet again, and posted a picture of her in a retro avatar. Apart from fans, it has also prompted a reaction from Alia.

In the photograph shared by the Do Dooni Chaar actress, Neetu Kapoor can be seen wearing a multi-coloured printed shirt with polka dots. Her hair was styled like the yesteryear actresses with a side parting. She also sported a pair of stylish retro sunglasses. Neetu Kapoor opted for a dewy and glossy makeup look, while she accessorized with some chic rings. She posed and smiled brightly for the picture. In the caption, she wrote the song lyric “Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana,” from the 1971 film Andaz starring Rajesh Khanna, Shammi Kapoor, and Hema Malini.

As soon as she shared the picture, it was flooded with likes and comments. Bahu Alia Bhatt reacted too as she left a slew of fire emojis. Riddhima Kapoor also dropped a few red heart emojis.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s post and Alia Bhatt’s reaction:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor is currently seen as a judge on Dance Reality Show Dance Deewane Juniors alongside Nora Fatehi and Marji Pestonji. She will soon feature in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

Alia Bhatt has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, Jee Le Zaraa, and her debut Hollywood project Heart of Stone in the pipeline.

