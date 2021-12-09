Alia Bhatt REACTS as paps call her ‘cute’ while making heads turn in a red saree at RRR trailer launch; WATCH

Alia Bhatt is one of the most good looking actresses of Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. She always makes heads turn with her fashion game be it at the airport, red carpet or any film promotion event. The actress was spotted in the city today as the trailer of her first Pan-India film RRR was launched. Yet again she looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a red saree that she chose to wear for the event and made everyone go gaga.

Paps love to capture Alia Bhatt in their lenses. They never leave a chance to click the actress. Today also, they were on duty from the moment the diva got down of her car till she entered the theatre for the trailer launch. We have seen the Dear Zindagi actress always greeting the paps nicely and responding to their comments. Today too, one of the paps told her ‘cute lag rahe ho’, the moment she walked past him. To this Alia looked back at him, smiled and said, ‘Thank You’.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the trailer launch, Alia Bhatt opened up about working in RRR. On being a part of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, Alia Bhatt called it a dream come true moment. She said, "It's a magical moment for me to be a part of Rajamouli's film, spectacle. I never expected this to come true. Can't wait for the film to release."

