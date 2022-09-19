Alia Bhatt reacts to memes on Isha saying Shiva's name throughout Brahmastra: I find it hilarious

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Brahmastra, which also stars her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. It was released on September 9, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ever since the film has gone on to break several box office records and is having a stellar run at theatres. The film also starred Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The film serves as the first installment of a planned trilogy, which is itself planned to be part of a cinematic universe titled Astraverse.

In Brahmastra, Ranbir essays the role of Shiva, while Alia plays Ranbir’s love interest, Isha. In the film, Bhatt's dialogue 'Shiva! Shiva!' from Brahmastra has sparked a meme fest on social media. Now, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has reacted to the criticism and in a recent conversation with India Today, she said: "On the Shiva dialogue thing, I myself actually made that joke. I told Ayan people can literally play a drinking game based on the number of times I have said Shiva in the film or they can do a workout game or whatever they want to do. I find that joke hilarious because I also felt it."