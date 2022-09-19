Alia Bhatt reacts to memes on Isha saying Shiva's name throughout Brahmastra: I find it hilarious
Alia Bhatt reacted to the criticism around her character Isha and her dialogues from Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Brahmastra, which also stars her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. It was released on September 9, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ever since the film has gone on to break several box office records and is having a stellar run at theatres. The film also starred Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The film serves as the first installment of a planned trilogy, which is itself planned to be part of a cinematic universe titled Astraverse.
In Brahmastra, Ranbir essays the role of Shiva, while Alia plays Ranbir’s love interest, Isha. In the film, Bhatt's dialogue 'Shiva! Shiva!' from Brahmastra has sparked a meme fest on social media. Now, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has reacted to the criticism and in a recent conversation with India Today, she said: "On the Shiva dialogue thing, I myself actually made that joke. I told Ayan people can literally play a drinking game based on the number of times I have said Shiva in the film or they can do a workout game or whatever they want to do. I find that joke hilarious because I also felt it."
Further, talking about Isha’s character arc in Brahmastra, she said that the quality of Isha's character is very strong in Brahmastra. "I am dead sure they are not going to feel it in parts two and three. I genuinely feel the conceptualisation is done at a larger scale," she added.
Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will star in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone.
