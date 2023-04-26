Alia Bhatt REACTS to ‘nepo baby’ tag; Acknowledges the ‘easy start’ at the beginning of her career

The debate around nepotism in Bollywood has been around for quite a few years now, and a number of celebrities have shared their opinions on it. Recently, Priyanka Chopra weighed in on the ‘outsiders vs star kids’ debate, and said that star kids get multiple opportunities in Bollywood. She said that she isn’t a ‘nepo baby’ which is why she was terrified when her six films didn’t do well at the beginning of her career. Now, in a recent interview, Alia Bhatt was also asked about being tagged as a ‘nepo baby’. The actress acknowledged that while nepotism helped her get an easy start initially, it can only take an actor so far, as ultimately the audiences’ decision is what matters. Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt on being tagged as a ‘nepo baby’

While speaking with Vogue India, Alia Bhatt said, “The only thing I can do is build a body of work which hopefully proves I belong in this industry.” She further added that she always makes it a point to acknowledge that she got an ‘easy start’ at the beginning of her career. “And sure, it will get you in the room, but then it’s up to you to work that room. The audience is actually the best judge of talent. You could come from a background that props you up but the audience will ultimately decide whether or not you belong there,” said Alia Bhatt.

Earlier, on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Priyanka Chopra said that since she didn’t have a godfather in Bollywood, she was terrified when her films didn’t work well initially. “I was terrified when those 6 movies didn’t do well because I’m not a nepo baby. I didn’t have that kind of support which exists in a big way in Bollywood movies. You don’t have your uncle making a new movie for you just because your last one tanked,” she said.

