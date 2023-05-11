Alia Bhatt REACTS to nepotism debate; Says 'I acknowledge that I do have that privilege...'

Actress Alia Bhatt, who recently made her debut at Met Gala 2023, has reacted to the debate around nepotism and privilege. She made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year and since then she has been surrounded by the N-word. Alia agreed that things were easier for her but she hasn't taken her work for granted. In a recent interview, she shared her thoughts on the nepotism debate and how she tackles it.

'I understand that it’s possibly been easier for me'

In the past, Alia reacted to the nepotism debate when it was said that she got her first break because of her parents. She had given back to trolls and said that she got her first film after she auditioned for Karan. Now, while speaking to Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Alia shared her thoughts on the same.

She said, "It has definitely come up a lot in conversation over the last couple of years. The long and short of it is, I empathise. I understand that it’s possibly been easier for me to get through the door than maybe the next person. And I compare my dreams to another person’s dreams: no dream is bigger or smaller, or more intense. Everybody’s dreams are the same, everybody’s desire is the same. So I completely understand where that conversation comes from."

Alia continued, "The only thing I can say is that I acknowledge the fact that I have gotten that head start. I acknowledge the fact that I do have that privilege, which is why I give 100 per cent every day and I never take my work for granted. The only thing I can do is keep my head down and keep working."

Work front

Alia will be soon seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. It also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in important roles. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. This year, she will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot.

