Alia Bhatt REACTS to Ranbir Kapoor's adorable Valentine's Day wish for her and daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in town. After dating for quite some time, the duo finally tied the knot in April 2022. They opted for an intimate wedding ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. Soon in November 2022, the couple welcomed their baby girl Raha to the family. They are yet to reveal Raha's face but Alia keeps sharing glimpses of her on Instagram. Meanwhile, on Valentine's Day, Ranbir and Alia were not together since the new daddy in town was busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Pune. But he didn't forget to wish Alia and his new love Raha.

Ranbir was seen setting the stage on fire with his electrifying performance in Pune. The massive crowd went gaga over his cool moves. During the event, he was also seen giving out a sweet Valentine's Day message for his wife and daughter. He said, "Happy Valentine's Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine's Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you."

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's Valentine's Day wish

Today, Alia was seen reacting to Ranbir's adorable video. She took to her Instagram story and reposted his video. Along with it, she wrote, "Cutest human ever" followed by a red heart emoji. Well, we totally agree with Alia!

Work front

Ranbir has teamed up with Luv Ranjan for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. The film is slated to release on 8th March. Apart from this, he has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. On the other hand, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.