Alia Bhatt reacts to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's launch of his music label; pens 'always inspiring'

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his cinematic excellence and musical talent, has now decided to venture into a new realm by introducing his own music label named Bhansali Music. Now, Alia Bhatt has given her sweet reaction to the same.

Today, on March 7, the renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced the launch of his new music label Bhansali Music in his Instagram handle and now the popular actress Alia Bhatt who has worked with the director in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi and will be working with him again in the film Love & War, has taken to her Instagram stories to express her excitement on the same and sharing his post in her story, she wrote, “Always elevating…always inspiring,” and added a magic wand emoji and a sparkle emoji.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduces his music label Bhansali Music

Today, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced the launch of his music label, Bhansali Music, on his Instagram account. In his post, he shared the post and announcing the same, he wrote, “Music brings me great joy and peace. It’s an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label “Bhansali Music.” I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music." ~ Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”

Alia Bhatt on the work front

In her recent work, Alia Bhatt starred opposite the popular actor Ranveer Singh in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. The movie earned both critical acclaim and commercial success. Alia's future projects include Jigra and Love and War.

Love and War, is a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and revolves around a love triangle amidst a backdrop of war. The cast also includes Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, making it Alia's second project with them and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their previous collaborations in Brahmastra Part 1, Raazi, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

