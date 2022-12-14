Alia Bhatt REACTS to title reveal of Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar; Jokes ‘my guess was close’
Here’s how Alia Bhatt reacted to the title reveal teaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar!
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing screen space together for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming rom-com. The film created a lot of buzz yesterday as makers teased fans with the initials of the film’s title, and asked them to guess the name. Alia Bhatt took a wild guess, and had a hilarious name for the movie. The makers finally revealed the film’s title as ‘Main Jhoothi Tu Makkaar’ with a teaser, and now Alia Bhatt has reacted to it.
Alia Bhatt on title reveal of Ranbir Kapoor’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
In case you missed it, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story yesterday, and sharing Shraddha Kapoor’s post about the film’s initials, Alia suggested the title ‘Tingle Jingle mingle mingle.’ No prizes for guessing that she was wrong about the film’s title. Just a few hours ago, the makers unveiled the title ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ with a quirky teaser video which also gave a glimpse of Shraddha and Ranbir’s characters. While Alia’s guess was way off the mark, she reacted to the teaser and joked that her guess was pretty close.
Alia shared the teaser on her Instagram story, and wrote, “Okay I think my guess was pretty close #justsaying CANT WAIT for this one #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar.” Check out her Instagram story below.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar First Poster
Meanwhile, just a few moments ago, the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar unveiled the first poster of the film. The poster shows Shraddha wearing a pink mini-dress while Ranbir is seen in a blue shirt and white pants. The two can be seen with full-on dramatic expressions, and sharing the poster, Shraddha wrote, “"#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar Nautanki > Couple Goals."
About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stars Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The film also features Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The film will hit the big screens on 8th March 2023, on the occasion of Holi.
