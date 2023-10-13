Alia Bhatt REACTS to Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur teaser; recalls Meghna Gulzar told Sam's tale on Raazi's set

Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra starrer Sam Bahadur is all set to hit the theaters in December, and fans have been super-excited for the film directed by Meghna Gulzar. This film marks the second collaboration between director Meghna Gulzar and Vicky, after their 2018 blockbuster spy thriller Raazi, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The makers of Sam Bahadur unveiled its teaser today, and it has garnered a great response. Fans loved Vicky Kaushal's transformation into Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Now, his Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt has also shared her thoughts about the teaser.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur teaser

On Friday, soon after the teaser of Sam Bahadur dropped, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to re-share the teaser. In her post, she wrote that she is so impressed with Vicky Kaushal and that she cannot wait to watch this film. She also recalled the time when Meghna Gulzar told her and Vicky the story of military legend Sam Manekshaw while they were shooting for Raazi. Alia wrote, "I remember the day @meghnagulzar told us the story of Sam on the sets of Raazi.. Vicky sat there.. a twinkle in his eye.. hoping to one day be Sam.. And wow.. just wow! @vickykaushal09 Can't wait to see this one."

Alia also lauded cinematographer Jay Patel, and wrote, "(special mention to my favorite DOP @wrkprint)." Check out her Instagram story below!

Vicky Kaushal on playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur

At the teaser launch of Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal said that it's a huge responsibility to be donning the Indian Army uniform and stepping into the shoes of Sam Manekshaw. He also said that he hopes he can do justice to the role. "When you get directors like Meghna Gulzar, she doesn't just let you stop at getting into the skin of the character but makes you meet the soul of the character. I have heard so many stories of Field Marshal Manekshaw from my mom and dad, so it's grateful and fortunate to have gotten the chance to see the story through his eyes in the film. Really looking forward to the film. I hope I have justified the legend," he said.

The film also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh as Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo. Sam Bahadur is all set to release worldwide on 1st December 2023, on the silver screens.

