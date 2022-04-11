Alia Bhatt REACTS to wedding buzz with Ranbir Kapoor for the FIRST time as YouTuber posts funny VIDEO

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding has been the talk of the town in recent days. While the couple has been extremely tight-lipped about the details of their D-Day, Alia has reacted for the first time to the buzz about her tying the knot with her beau Ranbir. Yes, you read that right! After YouTuber Nikunj Lotia, popularly known by his channel name BeYouNick shared a hilarious video on Ralia’s wedding, the actress could not help but post a comment. Check out what the bride-to-be has to say!

Last night, BeYouNick took to his Instagram space and shared a video in which he could be seen recreating a scene from Shahid Kapoor’s 2019 film Kabir Singh. In the video, he could be seen dressed in a white kurta-pajama set and desperately running behind a car that had the banner ‘Alia weds Ranbir’ written on it. He also added a picture of his with Alia and he replaced it with Ranbir’s photo. To make it even funnier he added a sad song to the video. It was quite hilarious, and Alia could not help but react to the post, as she wrote, “ded (laughing emoji)”. Did Alia just confirm her wedding with Ranbir, then?

Check out BeYouNick’s VIDEO on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s first reaction to the wedding buzz with Ranbir Kapoor:

Meanwhile, it looks like Alia and Ranbir’s wedding prep has begun in full swing. Yesterday, Ranbir’s ancestral house, the Krishna Raj Bungalow, and RK Studios were decorated with lights. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the wedding festivities will begin on the 13th of April and continue until the 17th. While the Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail will be organized at RK Studios in Chembur, the wedding will take place at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Bandra, in the wee hours of the morning of 16th April.