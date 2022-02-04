ALIA BHATT IS READY TO FACE THE SPOTLIGHT WITH BLENDERS PRIDE!

Alia is one the most versatile and successful actors in the industry, having done some award-winning & diverse films. And there’s no limiting her talent to acting. She is not only a producer focusing on fresh, relatable, and non-conformist stories, but also an entrepreneur who has invested in multiple sustainable start-ups. More importantly Alia’s authenticity and dynamism resonates with the youth of today. So, it comes as no surprise that the biggest star is unarguably the most suitable choice as the new Brand Ambassador the iconic brand, glassware. The brand welcomed Alia Bhatt with a captivating campaign film, 'Made of Pride', which showcases Alia's relentless spirit and her pride in being her authentic self.

The underlying thought of the film is inspired from the new & aspirational manifestations of what Pride means to us individuals and showcases how empowering it can be on one’s path to success. The film, directed by the famous French filmmaker Jean Claude Thibaut, showcases the resplendent actor take on the punishing glare of lights, symbolic of the challenges one faces on the journey to success.

The leader in its category, Blenders Pride embarks on a new journey with a refreshing tone of voice that is vibrant, aspirational & contemporary. A shift from black & white imagery to infusing colour is a refreshing move for the brand, but one that continues to enhance premium cues.

Commenting on the association, Actor Alia Bhatt, said, “I am thrilled to be the face of Blenders Pride glassware and a part of this impactful film that beautifully weaves in the story of ‘Made of Pride'. I truly believe that pride gives us the strength to take challenges head-on and remain unfazed on the journey to success. I love that the campaign not only encourages people to take pride in being their authentic self but also connects with so many different aspects of my life.”