Alia Bhatt recalls being ‘critical’ of her body; reveals what she would tell her younger self

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been over the moon ever since they welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, in November last year. Alia has often spoken about her struggle with body image issues when she was younger. In a recent interview, the Heart Of Stone actress revealed that she got to know how miraculous the human body is when she gave birth to Raha. She also recalled being critical of her body in the past, and revealed what advice she would give to her younger self.

Alia Bhatt reveals she was a bit ‘critical’ of her body when she was younger

While speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, Alia Bhatt said that she was surprised by what the human body is capable of doing, after giving birth to Raha. “One of the things I was so surprised by was how miraculous the human body is,” she said. Alia further added, “How it supports you, takes care of you and what it’s capable of doing. It’s so beautiful and also, so much work.”

She then recalled being ‘critical’ of her body when she was younger. “When I was younger, I was a bit critical of my body, but this is what I’d tell my younger self: you have years ahead of you. Don’t worry about the way your body looks.”

In the past, while speaking to journalist Barkha Dutt at a panel discussion for We The Women, Alia Bhatt had talked about her struggle with body image issues. “Because I’m facing the camera, I’ve been very hard on myself through the years with regard to my food, the dieting, the weight, and the way I’m looking,” she said. She added that she would tell her 18-year-old self to not be so hard on herself.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently starred in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She also made a successful Hollywood debut with the film Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa.

