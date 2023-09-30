Alia Bhatt recalls dad Mahesh Bhatt’s struggle: ‘He barely had any money, was battling addiction to alcohol’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol addiction

Alia Bhatt is among the top actresses in Bollywood currently, and her performance in films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi, Gully Boy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has garnered a lot of praises. While the actress is basking in the success of her films, she has also always acknowledged her privilege, and that it has been easier for her than the next person to get opportunities. Now, in a recent interview, the actress recalled her mom Soni Razdan, and dad Mahesh Bhatt’s struggles in their careers. She said that they struggled to a point where she could enjoy their privilege.

Alia Bhatt on her father Mahesh Bhatt’s struggle

In a conversation with Elle US, Alia Bhatt said that while people associate her dad Mahesh Bhatt with his success, he has also seen his fair share of struggles. “He had a bunch of flops at one point; he barely had any money, and he was battling an addiction to alcohol,” recalled Alia. She said that while Mahesh Bhatt gave up drinking eventually, he saw many ups and downs in his life and career.” Alia further mentioned, “My parents struggled to get to a point where I could enjoy their privilege. I do recognize that.” She added that if tomorrow, she stopped getting films, she will always acknowledge that she got great opportunities, and will never complain.

Further, Alia also spoke about her mom Soni Razdan’s journey, recalling that she ‘came from nowhere’ and ‘didn’t know how she was going to make it.’ Alia said that she had no connection to films, and would go to theaters, film and television studios to audition. Soni Razdan was also not fluent in Hindi, making it difficult for her. Alia said that her mom never became a mainstream heroine, but worked really hard. For Soni Razdan, no job was too small, and she would take up any opportunity to act that came her way.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her next film, Jigra, which she recently announced. She joined hands with Karan Johar, and is turning producer for the second time for this Vasan Bala directorial. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra, and a female spy movie with Yash Raj Films.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

