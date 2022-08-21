Alia Bhatt recalls first paycheck for debut film Student Of The Year; Says mom Soni Razdan handles her money

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood industry. The actress, who started her career at a very young age, has delivered some of the best films like Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Kapoor & Sons, Raazi and much more. Alia made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Student Of The Year, which was directed by Karan Johar. It also marked the debut of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Now, the actress recalled her fee for her debut film and told Mid-Day, in an interview that she was paid ₹15 lakh for Student Of The Year. Further, she added that soon after she gave the cheque to her mother Soni Razdan, and told her, "Mumma you handle the money." Alia also revealed that to date her mother handles her money. "I don't know how much money I have in my bank account. I know it is a good amount but don't know how much money I have and it's good I don't know. My team often keeps telling me that I need to sit down and look at my finances. And now that I am having a child, I feel like I should get a hold of my finances," Alia said.

Alia said that her CA, who is also a family friend gets very stressed out and tells her to spend money and enjoy a little bit. She said that she is not much of a spender and also not into investment. "My mother does it and they lets me know where it is invested,” she added. Alia also revealed that she bought her first car at the age of 19 and bought her first house when she was 22.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next in Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zara. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.

