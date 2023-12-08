Alia Bhatt recalls first scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi; says ‘My mind went completely blank’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended the eighth day of the Red Sea International Film Festival today, December 7 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia fully charged up. During the event, the actress opened up on various topics including her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from that, she also talked about her first shot with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Dear Zindagi and shared her working experience with King Khan.

Dear Zindagi stars Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. In popular segment 'In Conversation' at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Alia shared her experience of the first day of shooting with SRK on the sets of Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi.

She said, "Shah Rukh really likes to rehearse. So the day before we sat and we spoke about the scene various times and Suhana was there I remember. She was taking notes, she was like being very diligent in a way. AbRam was there, really small and running around. We spoke about the scene and I was still going in and out in the days and was trying to be all cool and normal but it was whatever."

Recalling the first day of the shooting, Alia added, "As we went on sets (Dear Zindagi), and we were doing the first shot together, I think I froze. My mind went completely blank because I couldn't believe it. And then Gauri (Shinde) had to come and whisper (our director), she whispered in my ears and said, 'You have to forget The Shah Rukh Khan, and I was like okay.' Actually, my character had to give him attitude and I was like how to do this."

Praising the King Khan of Bollywood, the National Award-winning actress further added, "I say this all the time he is such a generous human being. he has so much love and he really very early on in my career working with him, I had the ability to observe him and the honor to observe him and literally set my set behavior looking at him, how respectful he is to everyone, how much attention he gives to everyone. He is fooling around with people, he is light, he's excited, he's into it and he is so giving. he does not need to be so giving but he is and that's the reason he is who he is."

The film gives us a glimpse into the different obstacles that life presents and how people deal with them. The story follows Kaira, a skilled cinematographer who is deeply committed to her work and aspires to direct her film one day. She eventually meets a renowned psychiatrist named Dr. Jehangir Khan, also known as Jag, who helps her cope with her emotions.

Speaking about Dear Zindagi, the film is a 2016 Indian Hindi-language coming-of-age drama. It was written by Gauri Shinde and produced by Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, and Shinde under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions, and Hope Productions respectively.

