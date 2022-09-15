Alia Bhatt recalls seeing Ranbir Kapoor onscreen the first time: I was like ‘I love this person’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love story has always been in the limelight. They make one of the most popular couples in the Indian entertainment industry, and often leave fans swooning with their adorable exchanges. Lately, they have been in the headlines because of their recent release Brahmastra – one of the most talked-about films this year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie has been extremely successful at the box office. Ahead of the release, team Brahmastra was busy promoting their film. Amid this, Ranbir, Alia, SS Rajamouli, and Mouni Roy were seen on a Telugu game show called Cash. This is when Alia recalled the first time she watched Ranbir on screen.

During the game show, the host asked Alia if it is true that she was in love with Ranbir for almost 11 years. Hearing this, Alia could not help but blush. This is when Ranbir revealed that he and Alia met when they were doing an ad shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, when he was 20 and she was 9 years old respectively. He shared that he was assisting Mr. Bhansali back then. He also revealed that the ace director wanted to make a film titled ‘Balika Vadhu’ featuring the two of them.

Alia Bhatt chipped in and recalled the time when she first watched Ranbir on screen. She said, “When I saw Ranbir first time onscreen, I was like, ‘something is there, some connection is there. I love this person.’” She then shared that although they kept meeting socially, they were not friends. Alia added that Ranbir started flirting with her when they took their first flight together for Brahmastra prep.

A tweet showcasing the adorable scene is doing the rounds on social media.

Take a look: