Alia Bhatt recalls trembling out of nervousness right before getting married to Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding was one of the most dreamy and beautiful celebrity weddings fans got to see. These two lovebirds tied the knot in April last year on their house balcony amidst the presence of their close family members and friends. The pictures from their ceremony looked straight out of a fairytale and both the stars looked head-over-heels in love with each other. But did you know? Just before her big moment that day, the actress was trembling out of nervousness. Well, the official YouTube channel of Vogue released a behind-the-scenes video of the actress as she gets dolled up for her MET Gala 2023 debut. It is in this video that she compared the jitters she got before the event to the feeling she had right before getting married.

Alia Bhatt recalls her feelings right before getting married

Talking about MET Gala 2023, Alia Bhatt said, “when you talk about like one of the major events in the year, globally one of the first events that will come to your mind is the MET Gala. And of course, we have been looking at images every year. You are like ‘okay! What’s the theme?, what’s everyone going to wear?’ So in terms of like attention and focus and excitement, I can see the energy on the street. It is very exciting but I can definitely tell you that when I am stepping out of the splinter van, I’m going to feel a little wobble in my knee. It is not going to be very nice because I have a very big dress and a very high shoe. That nervousness is gonna really hit me.”

The actress then compared this feeling to the nervousness she had right before getting married to Ranbir Kapoor and said, “even when I was getting married for example, I think I was like this (gestures a straight face). Up until the last minute and then there was this last moment where suddenly I was like (gestures trembling).”

Alia Bhatt work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has some exciting projects lined up. The actress, who was last seen in Brahmastra, has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani next. She will star alongside Ranveer Singh in the film. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles.

