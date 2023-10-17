Alia Bhatt receives National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi; moms Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor are 'very proud'

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Student Of The Year alongside actors Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Post her debut, she proceeded to delve into some unconventional roles in movies including Gangubai Kathiawadi. Notably, her portrayal of Gangubai’s character in the film bagged her the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards. Following her felicitation, her mother Soni Razdan congratulated her daughter for the triumphant win and penned a heartfelt note for her. Shaheen Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor also penned notes for her.

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan express elation as Alia Bhatt receives Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

On the occasion, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to wish Alia Bhatt on her achievement. She wrote, “Proud, very very proud.” Tagging Alia, she further wrote, “God bless.”

After Alia Bhatt was felicitated with the Best Actress Award for her performance in the movie on October 17, her mother Soni Razdan congratulated Alia on the grand success and shared a video of her being bestowed with the honor by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Sharing the video, Razdan wrote, “It’s all due to your hard work and dedication to your craft. Such a proud moment for us all truly. May your tribe increase! Gratitude and love.”

Shaheen Bhatt also noted how she is “bursting with more pride” on Alia Bhatt’s big day. Calling it as the best day, Shaheen shared a video of her sister’s felicitation and penned, “This moment represents more than professional success - it’s a reflection of your values and every hard-won quality that makes you who you are @aliaabhatt.”

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

Helmed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama film. The story of the movie revolves around a young and naive girl, who is pushed into prostitution. The movie further unearths her journey and is boxed with sentiments and a roller coaster of emotions.

Released in 2022, Gangubai Kathiawadi also featured actors Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, and Shantanu Maheshwari, while Alia Bhatt played a key role in the film.

