Alia Bhatt receives praise from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Churni Ganguly: 'She brings life to a role'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is set to release next week. The trailer has already received much love from the fans. Apart from the trailer of the film, three songs - Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka and Ve Kamleya are gaining appreciation on social media. Amid this, Indian actress Churni Ganguly who will be seen playing the role of Alia's mother in the film heaped praise on the actress in a recent interview.

Churni Ganguly praises Alia Bhatt as an actress

In a recent interview with News18, Churni Ganguly spoke about the character of Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and also opened up about how "nepotism" does not work for the actress.

Praising Alia, Churni who will be seen playing the role of the actress's mother in the film, said, "Alia is one of those performers who’s extremely talented. People speak about nepotism. There’s so much being said. I think nepotism only becomes relevant if the actor isn’t up to the mark and lacks talent. But that’s not the case with Alia."

Alia's co-star also added that she "gets into the skin of her roles just like that. She brings life to a role that she plays." Churni revealed that they have improvised a lot in their scenes and some of them came from Alia as well.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Khaani

Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy family drama. The film is slated to release on July 28. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the cast of the film also includes Dharmendra, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Anjali Anand, and others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt turns rapper, Ranveer Singh impresses as he sings Ve Kamleya; fans gush over their chemistry