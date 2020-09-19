Alia Bhatt records a video while BFF Akansha cuts birthday cake & it’s a sight you don’t want to miss; Watch

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt

As much as likes to spend time with beau , she equally loves to spend time with her BFFs and well, it doesn’t take a genius to guess that because more often than not, Alia’s BFFs feature on her social media posts. And yesterday, on the occasion of Alia’s BFF, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday, this Raazi actress took to social media to share a throwback photo with her ‘life’, and alongside the photo, Alia’s caption read, “happy birthday my life…”

Now thanks to various fan clubs of the actress, we got our hands on an inside video from the birthday celebrations at Akansha’s house and in the said video, we can see Alia Bhatt recording a video while her bestie cuts her cake. In the video, Alia is seen dressed casually and is super pumped to be celebrating the day with her gang. For all those who don’t know, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her acting debut with Netflix's Guilty c-starring Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir and Alia was papped at the film’s screening and later, in an interview, Akansha had revealed that the Sadak 2 actress cried after watching her on the silver screen.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt and next, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Also, Alia will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi

