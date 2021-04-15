Alia Bhatt, recovered from COVID 19, is back at creating stories in a 'happy' mood & white look in THIS video

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt announced in an Instagram post that she has recovered from COVID 19. Now, the actress seems to be back at working from home and her production house handle shared a fun video of the same.

Fans of were overjoyed as the Brahmastra actress recently revealed that she recovered from COVID 19 and has tested negative. Being in home quarantine post testing COVID 19, Alia kept sharing selfies on social media and treated them with sneak peek from her isolation diaries. But now that she has recovered from Coronavirus, the star is back to working from home and the proof of it was shared by Alia's production handle in a fun and cheerful video.

In the video shared by Eternal Sunshine Productions, the gorgeous Brahmastra star can be seen sitting on a couch at her home and sifting through the pages of what appeared to be a script. She is seen clad in white tank top with matching cotton comfy pants. As she went through the pages of a script, Alia looked up at the camera and beamed with joy. Her hair was neatly tied up in a ponytail and she is seen sporting a pair of gold hoops in the video.

When Alia revealed in a post that she has tested negative for COVID 19, her friends like and others were overjoyed for the star's recovery.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next in Brahmastra with . The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . The film's shoot resumed back in February. It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Besides this, Alia also announced another film Darlings with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma that she will be co-producing with . It will be Alia's debut production. Alia also will be seen in RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

