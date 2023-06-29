Alia Bhatt recreates Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s Tum Kya Mile at Dubai’s beach; WATCH

Alia Bhatt is currently having a blast with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Bhatt Kapoor in Dubai. The couple has been quite busy with their respective projects and has not been able to spend quality time with each other. This is why the duo have jetted off to Dubai to have a family time together. Well, everyone has been talking about Alia’s upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and recently the first song Tum Kya Mile released. Today, the Dear Zindagi star took to her Instagram handle to share a cute video from Dubai recreating the song.

Alia Bhatt recreates Tum Kya Mile in Dubai

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a video of her recreating the first song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Tum Kya Mile. This song on its release got everyone hooked on it. The beautiful locales, the gorgeous chiffon sarees, the lyrics, and the beat of the song have created magic over everyone already. In the video, we can see Alia shooting herself and lip-syncing the song while she seems to be spending time at Dubai’s beach. Sharing this video, Alia wrote, “Pehle pahado mein aur ab beach pe… hum toh gaate rahenge.”

Check it out:

Talking about her work front, apart from her Hollywood debut, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani in the pipeline. Once she returns from her holiday, she will start promoting the film with Ranveer Singh. It will release on July 28. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

