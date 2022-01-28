Alia Bhatt to reign theatres as SLB's Gangubai Kathiawadi will now release on 25 February 2022

Friday, January 28, came as a massive surprise for all Alia Bhatt fans who had been waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The makers of the movie have officially announced that the upcoming biographical film will release theatrically on February 25, 2022. While making the announcement the makers said, “Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022 #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

Ever since the news of Alia and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s collaboration broke out, fans became eager to know what cinematic magic is now in store for them. As we know, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one director who is best known for his work consisting of visual vibrancy. His on-screen portrayal generally includes classic costumes and accessories, traditional vibe and sets that are larger than life which is mesmerizing to watch.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has successfully set a new kind of filmmaking in the industry. There is a different kind of aura in each of his films that the viewers experience. Be it Bajirao Mastani or Devdas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali creates magic onscreen. Hence, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has now become one of the most-anticipated films in the Hindi film industry. Check out the announcement below: