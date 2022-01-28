Alia Bhatt to reign theatres as SLB's Gangubai Kathiawadi will now release on 25 February 2022
Ever since the news of Alia and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s collaboration broke out, fans became eager to know what cinematic magic is now in store for them. As we know, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one director who is best known for his work consisting of visual vibrancy. His on-screen portrayal generally includes classic costumes and accessories, traditional vibe and sets that are larger than life which is mesmerizing to watch.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has successfully set a new kind of filmmaking in the industry. There is a different kind of aura in each of his films that the viewers experience. Be it Bajirao Mastani or Devdas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali creates magic onscreen. Hence, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has now become one of the most-anticipated films in the Hindi film industry. Check out the announcement below:
Previously, the release date of the biographical film was scheduled to be January 6, 2022. However, owing to the sudden spike in COVID 19 cases, the theatrical release date of the movie was postponed by the makers. The makers have previously also released an intriguing trailer of the movie, now the announcement of it’s new release date has left fans immensely rejoiced. Adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Ganga Harjivandas, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of a simple girl who is forced to embrace the gangster lifestyle to mark her own territory as a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura.
