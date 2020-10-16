Alia Bhatt remembers the days when 'people were kind' as she indulges in some skincare; See Pic

Alia Bhatt seemed to be taking some time off from her hectic shoot as she can be seen lying on the grass with a face mask. Check out Alia's Friday mood.

who had stayed away from social media for the last few months due to the incessant trolling and hating in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajputs's demise, is now active on the gram once again. Ending the week on an indulgent note, Alia on Friday took to Instagram to share a selfie. However, this selfie wasn't like the usual photos shared by the actress.

From the looks of it, Alia seemed to be taking some time off after a hectic few shooting days. In the photo, she can be seen lying on the grass with a face mask. No, the mask isn't the usual one which you and I strut nowadays. But, a skincare face mask to rejuvenate her skin.

Not just that, Alia Bhatt's caption was also a winner of sorts as she referred to the social media trolling she has been subjected to in the past few days. She wrote, "throwback to when masks were skincare & people were kind," with a rainbow emoji. Check out Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram photo below:

On the work front, Alia has been shooting non-stop for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai. The shoot has been taking place in the late evenings. After she wraps up Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia will move on to her first massive project down south with SS Rajamouli. The actress will be starring in RRR opposite Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Alia is expected to join the team in the first week of November.

